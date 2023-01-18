Charles London will be an offensive coordinator at the Senior Bowl

Charles London is a busy man. The Falcons’ quarterbacks coach is interviewing for both the Titans and Commanders open offensive coordinator gigs, which is in addition to the responsibilities already on his plate in his role in Atlanta. In addition to that, we just learned that London will have a prominent role at the Senior Bowl.

That news comes via the Reese’s Senior Bowl Twitter account, which announced that London will serve as the offensive coordinator for the American squad. Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will be the head coach for that team.

London, who has gotten buzz and interviews as a potential offensive coordinator each of the past two offseasons, now gets a chance to serve in that role for one of the biggest pre-draft all-star games, and one the Falcons typically draw heavily from in the draft. Most of the Falcons’ coaching staff will be at the Shrine Bowl, so London will get a chance to shine here while also getting a first-hand look at some players who may be joining the Falcons offense in 2023. London may or may not be around for that—the Titans and Commanders may well snap him up—but that experience will serve him well regardless.

Congratulations to London, and let’s hope that between the coach and the front office staff sure to be at the Senior Bowl, the team will identify some prospects who can be terrific Falcons in 2023 and beyond.