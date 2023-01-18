Falcons Reacts Survey: What should the Falcons do at the QB position in 2023?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country.

Last year was the first time in a long time that the Falcons had uncertainty at the quarterback position. After trading away franchise quarterback Matt Ryan for a third-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts, the team brought in Marcus Mariota as a stopgap and drafted Desmond Ridder out of the University of Cincinnati in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Mariota started for most of the season, and the same flaws that have been evident in his game throughout his NFL career didn’t magically go away. He was never expected to be the long-term answer at the position. We did finally get a chance to see Ridder in action in the last four games of the season, which will be helpful for the coaching staff and front office in their evaluation process.

But many Falcons fans aren’t convinced Ridder is the long-term answer at quarterback. So this week we want to know: What do you think the Falcons should do this offseason at the quarterback position?

Obviously, they could roll with Ridder. I was impressed with his poise in all of his starts, even under pressure. NFL game speed is a huge adjustment for rookie quarterbacks, and he adapted quickly. The team could look to trade for a veteran quarterback, or they have enough cap space to bring someone in via free agency — Lamar Jackson might be cost-prohibitive and I suspect the Ravens will slap the transition tag on him, but someone like Jimmy Garoppolo might make sense. And the team could always look to draft a quarterback again in 2023.

