Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London interviewing for Titans and Commands offensive coordinator jobs

Charles London has seen a lot of change in his two seasons as Falcons quarterbacks coach, a job he took on after coaching running backs in Chicago and Houston the prior seven years. In just two years, he’s had Matt Ryan, A.J. McCarron, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks, Marcus Mariota, and Desmond Ridder at the position, and by all accounts has done a fine job working with and developing those players.

London, who interviewed for Miami’s offensive coordinator position last year, is clearly a coach teams have their eye on for coordinator vacancies. I have said before that it seems like a matter of when, not if, London will land one of those jobs, and there’s a decent chance the Falcons are shopping for a new quarterbacks coach and defensive coordinator shortly.

Per NFL insider Jonathan Jones, London is interviewing for the Titans offensive coordinator vacancy, one that opened up after the team fired Arthur Smith’s replacement Todd Downing.

The Titans are interviewing Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London for their vacant offensive coordinator position, source says. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 16, 2023

London has obvious ties to Tennessee and Mike Vrabel, having spent a year (2011) with the Titans as an assistant and four seasons as the running backs coach with Vrabel when the duo was in Houston. That plus a recommendation from and ties to Arthur Smith, who Vrabel knows well, should be enough to give London a good chance of landing the job. The team has also interviewed Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy for the vacancy, so we’ll have to wait and see if London lands the job or not.

Especially if the Falcons plan to start Desmond Ridder in 2023, it would be great to keep London in Atlanta for continuity’s sake, but the league’s continued interest in London means that may not happen. If he is hired away, the Falcons will have another crucial hire to make ahead of one of the most hotly-anticipated seasons in recent history. We’ll see how this pans out, but it’s hard to root against a coach like London who has done fine work as a position coach all these years getting a bigger opportunity, even if it means he’s headed elsewhere.

Update: London is reportedly an intriguing candidate as he has also lined up an interview with the Washington Commanders, per John Keim.

Per source, Washington will meet with Pat Shurmur (@NickiJhabvala reported)& Atlanta QB coach Charles London. Others of interest: Miami associate HC/RB coach Eric Studesville; Miami pass game/QB coach Darrell Bevell. Others (Caldwell, Reich) interviewing for HC jobs 1st; wait/see — John Keim (@john_keim) January 17, 2023

London’s connection with the Commanders is less clear. While both he and Ron Rivera worked for the Chicago Bears, their stints never overlapped. London is, perhaps, well regarded for his balanced experience (coaching running backs and more recently quarterbacks), suggesting he would like to put in an offense similar to Arthur Smith’s with heavy focus on establishing the ground game.

However, the Washington opportunity can’t be as enticing at Tennessee’s. While Tennessee has better ownership, a coaching staff under less pressure, and some intriguing developmental players, Washington has... Carson Wentz? Obviously, this would be a sizable step up from quarterback coach, but if London had his choice, he may return to Tennessee.