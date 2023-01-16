Falcons defensive coordinator candidate tracker

With Dean Pees announcing his third and presumably final retirement from the NFL, the Falcons need a new defensive coordinator. With a huge offseason looming where they can afford to spend to attract much-needed defensive talent, it’s an important hire, one that should help Atlanta take a major step forward on defense.

While we may not know the choice for a while, we do know the candidates. Here’s a tracker we’ll update as news comes in with each candidate and any stories we’ve written about them. May the Falcons come out of this hiring cycle with a great choice.

Status: Requested

Relevant NFL experience: Panthers interim defensive coordinator (2022), Panthers run game coordinator (2020-2022), Browns linebackers coach and run game coordinator (2019), Cardinals defensive coordinator and assistant head coach (2018), Panthers linebackers coach (2017-2017), Giants defensive assistant (2011-2012), Giants defensive quality control coach (2009-2010)

Ties to Atlanta coaching staff: N/A

Status: Requested

Relevant NFL experience: Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach (2022), Dolphins head coach (2019-2021), Patriots linebackers coach (2016-2018) and defensive playcaller (2018), Patriots safeties coach (2012-2015), Patriots defensive assistant (2011)

Ties to Atlanta coaching staff: N/A

Status: Interview scheduled for this week

Relevant NFL experience: Packers defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator (2021), Packers defensive backs coach (2020), Vikings defensive backs coach (2014-2019), Titans defensive coordinator (2011-2013), Seahawks defensive backs coach (2010), Washington defensive backs coach (2006-2009), Bills defensive coordinator (2001-2005), Titans defensive backs coach (1999-2000), Oilers defensive quality control coach (1997-1998)

Ties to Atlanta’s coaching staff: Coached with Arthur Smith in Washington and Tennessee

Status: Requested

Relevant NFL experience: Saints co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach (2022), Saints assistant head coach and defensive line coach (2021), Saints defensive line coach (2017-2020)

Ties to Atlanta’s coaching staff: N/A, but he worked with general manager Terry Fontenot and his right hand man Ryan Pace in New Orleans

Status: Request denied by Broncos

Relevant NFL experience: Broncos defensive coordinator (2022), Rams secondary coach and passing game coordinator (2021), Rams safeties coach (2017-2020), Packers defensive quality control coach (2016), 49ers defensive assistant (2014-2015), 49ers offensive assistant (2012-2013), 49ers quality control coach (2011), Buccaneers defensive quality control coach (2007-2009)

Ties to Atlanta’s coaching staff: N/A

Jim Haslett

Status: Interest reported

Relevant NFL experience: Titans inside linebackers coach (2020-2021), Bengals linebackers coach (2016-2018), Washington defensive coordinator (2010-2014), Rams interim head coach (2008) and defensive coordinator (2006-2008), Saints head coach (2000-2005), Steelers defensive coordinator (1997-1999), Saints defensive coordinator (1996), Saints linebackers coach (1995), Rams linebackers coach (1993-1994), NFL linebacker (1979-1987)

Ties to Atlanta’s coaching staff: Was on the same staff as Arthur Smith in Tennessee; has likely overlapped with other coaches over a very long career