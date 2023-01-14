NFL Wild Card playoff game picks from The Falcoholic

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

The 2022 NFL season is over, but the 2022 NFL playoffs are just beginning. Unfortunately, the Atlanta Falcons won’t be a part of the postseason this year, but they did finish strong—matching their 2021 record of 7-10 when most outlets predicted 5 or fewer wins. There’s plenty of reason for optimism in 2023, and we’ll be covering that in greater detail over the coming months.

For 14 NFL teams, however, there’s still a Super Bowl trophy on the line. The first week of the NFL playoffs, “Wild Card weekend”, features six games. First up, on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET, the Seattle Seahawks (9-8) take on the NFC West-rival San Francisco 49ers (13-4). On Saturday night at 8:15 PM ET, the Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) take on the ascending Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8).

On Sunday at 1 PM ET, the Miami Dolphins (9-8) take on the Buffalo Bills (13-3). At 4:30 PM ET, the New York Giants (9-7-1) take on the Minnesota Vikings (13-4). On Sunday night at 8:15 PM ET, the Baltimore Ravens (10-7) take on the Cincinnati Bengals (12-4). Finally, on Monday night at 8:15 PM ET, the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) travel to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9).

Before we get to the picks, let’s check in on our staff standings.

Aaron Freeman just nudged ahead of Jeanna “Mad Online” Kelley to take the regular season crown, winning 65% to 64%. This race is still very close and the overall winner could be decided by these postseason games. Dave “Boss Man” Choate still holds on to a narrow lead for third place at 62%, with Kevin Knight closing quickly at 61%. Will McFadden continues to improve, now at 58%.

Speaking of Wild Card weekend here are the staff’s picks. As more writers join in, they’ll appear in the picks below.

What are your thoughts on this week’s slate of games? Any particular matchups you’ll be watching?

