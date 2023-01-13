Falcons free agency 2023 coverage

The most pivotal free agency period in at least seven years begins soon enough.

Free agency in the National Football League does not officially begin until March 15 at 4 p.m., but the groundwork leading up to began months ago. The Atlanta Falcons, flush with cap space for the first time in recent memory, are likely champing at the bit to start throwing some cash around and improving this football team.

We will see rumors of players the team is linked to well before March, and we’ll certainly see some internal re-signings in between now and then. To help you keep track of everything, we’re firing up this free agency roundup that will have a running list of signings, lost free agents, and individual stories for major moves and rumors.

Falcons 2023 free agents

Unrestricted free agents

FB Keith Smith

WR Olamide Zaccheaus

WR KhaDarel Hodge

WR Damiere Byrd

TE MyCole Pruitt

TE Anthony Firkser

RT Kaleb McGary

LG Elijah Wilkinson

OL Chuma Edoga

OL Germain Ifedi

OL Colby Gossett

DL Matt Dickerson

DL Vincent Taylor

DL Jaleel Johnson

ILB Rashaan Evans

ILB Nick Kwiatkoski

OLB Lorenzo Carter

CB Isaiah Oliver

CB Mike Ford

CB Rashad Fenton

P Bradley Pinion

LS Beau Brinkley

LS Liam McCullough

Restricted free agents

DL Abdullah Anderson

Falcons free agent signings

All to be determined.

We’ll round up all of our Falcons free agency coverage here, from in-house re-signings to splash acquisitions, and you’ll find all our coverage lined up below the body of this article. Be sure to bookmark it so you can return to it often in the months to come.