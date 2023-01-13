Falcons free agency 2023 coverage

Free agency in the National Football League does not officially begin until March 15 at 4 p.m., but the groundwork leading up to began months ago. The Atlanta Falcons, flush with cap space for the first time in recent memory, are likely champing at the bit to start throwing some cash around and improving this football team.
We will see rumors of players the team is linked to well before March, and we’ll certainly see some internal re-signings in between now and then. To help you keep track of everything, we’re firing up this free agency roundup that will have a running list of signings, lost free agents, and individual stories for major moves and rumors.
Falcons 2023 free agents
Unrestricted free agents
FB Keith Smith
WR Olamide Zaccheaus
WR KhaDarel Hodge
WR Damiere Byrd
TE MyCole Pruitt
TE Anthony Firkser
RT Kaleb McGary
LG Elijah Wilkinson
OL Chuma Edoga
OL Germain Ifedi
OL Colby Gossett
DL Matt Dickerson
DL Vincent Taylor
DL Jaleel Johnson
ILB Rashaan Evans
ILB Nick Kwiatkoski
OLB Lorenzo Carter
CB Isaiah Oliver
CB Mike Ford
CB Rashad Fenton
P Bradley Pinion
LS Beau Brinkley
LS Liam McCullough
Restricted free agents
DL Abdullah Anderson
Falcons free agent signings
All to be determined.
