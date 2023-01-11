Falcons Reacts Survey: Will the Falcons make the playoffs next season?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate.

The 2022 season is over, and the Falcons finished strong with back-to-back wins over the Cardinals and the Buccaneers. Sure, the Cardinals were a bit of a dumpster fire, and the Bucs played backups for most of the games, but we saw progress from young players and wins are wins.

Obviously Atlanta missed the playoffs this year, but we’re on to 2023 here at The Falcoholic. So we want to know: Assuming the Falcons have a successful offseason and manage to plug some roster holes through the draft and free agency, do you think they’re poised to make the playoffs next season?

And speaking of those roster holes: What do you see as the most urgent need the Falcons need to focus on this offseason, whether through the draft or free agency?

Vote in our survey below, tell us why you voted the way you did in the comments below, and check back later this week for the results!