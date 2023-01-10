The great 2023 Falcons roster tracker

Last year, we kept track of the Falcons’ roster with regular updates via our tracker. This year, we’re kicking off a brand new 2023 Atlanta Falcons roster tracker to help us keep up with all the many changes to come, especially with training camp right around the corner.
Be sure to bookmark this page so you can return to it frequently, especially once free agency and the draft kick up. Here’s the roster as of today.
2023 Falcons roster (Updated 7/21)
Offense
QB Desmond Ridder
QB Taylor Heinicke
QB Logan Woodside
QB/TE Feleipe Franks
RB Bijan Robinson
RB Cordarrelle Patterson
RB Tyler Allgeier
RB Carlos Washington Jr.
FB Keith Smith
FB Clint Ratkovich
WR Drake London
WR Mack Hollins
WR Scotty Miller
WR KhaDarel Hodge
WR Penny Hart
WR Slade Bolden
WR Frank Darby
WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
WR Josh Ali
WR Keilahn Harris
WR Xavier Malone
WR Chris Blair
TE Kyle Pitts
TE Parker Hesse
TE Jonnu Smith
TE John FitzPatrick
TE Tucker Fisk
T Jake Matthews
T Kaleb McGary
T Josh Miles
T/G Jalen Mayfield
T Tyler Vrabel
T Barry Wesley
G Chris Lindstrom
G Matthew Bergeron
G Matt Hennessy
G Justin Shaffer
G Kyle Hinton
G/T Ethan Greenidge
C Drew Dalman
C/G Ryan Neuzil
C Jonotthan Harrison
C Jovaughn Gwyn
Defense
DL Grady Jarrett
DL David Onyemata
DL Ta’Quon Graham
DL Calais Campbell
DL Eddie Goldman
DL Zach Harrison
DL Timothy Horne
DL Joe Gaziano
DL Ikenna Enechkwu
DL LaCale London
DL Carlos Davis
OLB Bud Dupree
OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji
OLB Arnold Ebiketie
OLB Lorenzo Carter
OLB DeAngelo Malone
ILB/OLB Kaden Elliss
ILB Troy Andersen
ILB Mykal Walker
ILB Dorian Etheridge
ILB Nate Landman
LB Tae Davis
ILB Andre Smith
ILB Mike Jones Jr.
CB A.J. Terrell
CB Mike Hughes
CB Jeff Okudah
CB Clark Phillips
CB/S Tre Flowers
CB Darren Hall
CB Cornell Armstrong
CB Dee Alford
S Jessie Bates III
S Richie Grant
S Jaylinn Hawkins
S Micah Abernathy
S DeMarcco Hellams
DB Clifford Chattman
DB Natrone Brooks
DB Lukas Denis
Special Teams
K Younghoe Koo
P Bradley Pinion
LS Liam McCullough
PUP list
RB Caleb Huntley
Injured reserve
RB Avery Williams
RB B.J. Baylor
Suspended
CB Breon Borders
Signings
S Jessie Bates III
LB Kaden Elliss
DT David Onyemata
QB Taylor Heinicke
LB Tae Davis
WR Mack Hollins
CB Mike Hughes
DL Joe Gaziano
WR KhaDarel Hodge
WR Scotty Miller
DL Calais Campbell
OL Josh Miles
OLB Bud Dupree
OL Ethan Greenidge
WR Penny Hart
CB/S Tre Flowers
LB Andre Smith
WR Slade Bolden
DB Natrone Brooks
DB Clifford Chattman
OL Barry Wesley
S Lukas Davis
DT LaCale London
QB Austin Aune
WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
CB Breon Borders
DL Carlos Davis
Re-signings
LS Liam McCullough
TE Parker Hesse
OLB Lorenzo Carter
FB Keith Smith
P Bradley Pinion
T Kaleb McGary
CB Cornell Armstrong
T Germain Ifedi
Draft picks
RB Bijan Robinson
OL Matthew Bergeron
DE Zach Harrison
CB Clark Phillips
S DeMarcco Hellams
OL Jovaughn Gwyn
Trades
TE Jonnu Smith (for 2023 7th rounder)
CB Jeff Okudah (for 2023 5th rounder)
Cuts
QB Marcus Mariota
DE Amani Bledsoe
OLB Quinton Bell
S Jovante Moffatt
CB Casey Hayward
CB John Reid
LB David Anenih
RB B.J. Baylor (waived/injured)
CB Javelin Guidry
DB Matt Hankins
WR Ra’Shaun Henry
DB Dylan Mabin
TE/FB John Raine
T Germain Ifedi
CB Jamal Peters
DL Jalen Dalton
Retired
WR Jared Bernhardt
