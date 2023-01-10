 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The great 2023 Falcons roster tracker

Here is a frequently updated Atlanta Falcons roster for 2023.

By Dave Choate Updated
/ new
NFL: NOV 10 Falcons at Panthers Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Last year, we kept track of the Falcons’ roster with regular updates via our tracker. This year, we’re kicking off a brand new 2023 Atlanta Falcons roster tracker to help us keep up with all the many changes to come, especially with training camp right around the corner.

Be sure to bookmark this page so you can return to it frequently, especially once free agency and the draft kick up. Here’s the roster as of today.

2023 Falcons roster (Updated 7/21)

Offense

QB Desmond Ridder
QB Taylor Heinicke
QB Logan Woodside
QB/TE Feleipe Franks

RB Bijan Robinson
RB Cordarrelle Patterson
RB Tyler Allgeier
RB Carlos Washington Jr.

FB Keith Smith
FB Clint Ratkovich

WR Drake London
WR Mack Hollins
WR Scotty Miller
WR KhaDarel Hodge
WR Penny Hart
WR Slade Bolden
WR Frank Darby
WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
WR Josh Ali
WR Keilahn Harris
WR Xavier Malone
WR Chris Blair

TE Kyle Pitts
TE Parker Hesse
TE Jonnu Smith
TE John FitzPatrick
TE Tucker Fisk

T Jake Matthews
T Kaleb McGary
T Josh Miles
T/G Jalen Mayfield
T Tyler Vrabel
T Barry Wesley

G Chris Lindstrom
G Matthew Bergeron
G Matt Hennessy
G Justin Shaffer
G Kyle Hinton
G/T Ethan Greenidge

C Drew Dalman
C/G Ryan Neuzil
C Jonotthan Harrison
C Jovaughn Gwyn

Defense

DL Grady Jarrett
DL David Onyemata
DL Ta’Quon Graham
DL Calais Campbell
DL Eddie Goldman
DL Zach Harrison
DL Timothy Horne
DL Joe Gaziano
DL Ikenna Enechkwu
DL LaCale London
DL Carlos Davis

OLB Bud Dupree
OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji
OLB Arnold Ebiketie
OLB Lorenzo Carter
OLB DeAngelo Malone

ILB/OLB Kaden Elliss
ILB Troy Andersen
ILB Mykal Walker
ILB Dorian Etheridge
ILB Nate Landman
LB Tae Davis
ILB Andre Smith
ILB Mike Jones Jr.

CB A.J. Terrell
CB Mike Hughes
CB Jeff Okudah
CB Clark Phillips
CB/S Tre Flowers
CB Darren Hall
CB Cornell Armstrong
CB Dee Alford

S Jessie Bates III
S Richie Grant
S Jaylinn Hawkins
S Micah Abernathy
S DeMarcco Hellams
DB Clifford Chattman
DB Natrone Brooks
DB Lukas Denis

Special Teams

K Younghoe Koo

P Bradley Pinion

LS Liam McCullough

PUP list

RB Caleb Huntley

Injured reserve

RB Avery Williams

RB B.J. Baylor

Suspended

CB Breon Borders

Signings

S Jessie Bates III

LB Kaden Elliss

DT David Onyemata

QB Taylor Heinicke

LB Tae Davis

WR Mack Hollins

CB Mike Hughes

DL Joe Gaziano

WR KhaDarel Hodge

WR Scotty Miller

DL Calais Campbell

OL Josh Miles

OLB Bud Dupree

OL Ethan Greenidge

WR Penny Hart

CB/S Tre Flowers

LB Andre Smith

WR Slade Bolden

DB Natrone Brooks

DB Clifford Chattman

OL Barry Wesley

S Lukas Davis

DT LaCale London

QB Austin Aune

WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

CB Breon Borders

DL Carlos Davis

Re-signings

LS Liam McCullough

TE Parker Hesse

OLB Lorenzo Carter

FB Keith Smith

P Bradley Pinion

T Kaleb McGary

CB Cornell Armstrong

T Germain Ifedi

Draft picks

RB Bijan Robinson

OL Matthew Bergeron

DE Zach Harrison

CB Clark Phillips

S DeMarcco Hellams

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

Trades

TE Jonnu Smith (for 2023 7th rounder)

CB Jeff Okudah (for 2023 5th rounder)

Cuts

QB Marcus Mariota

DE Amani Bledsoe

OLB Quinton Bell

S Jovante Moffatt

CB Casey Hayward

CB John Reid

LB David Anenih

RB B.J. Baylor (waived/injured)

CB Javelin Guidry

DB Matt Hankins

WR Ra’Shaun Henry

DB Dylan Mabin

TE/FB John Raine

T Germain Ifedi

CB Jamal Peters

DL Jalen Dalton

Retired

WR Jared Bernhardt

More From The Falcoholic

Loading comments...