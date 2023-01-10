The great 2023 Falcons roster tracker

Last year, we kept track of the Falcons’ roster with regular updates via our tracker. This year, we’re kicking off a brand new 2023 Atlanta Falcons roster tracker to help us keep up with all the many changes to come, especially with training camp right around the corner.

Be sure to bookmark this page so you can return to it frequently, especially once free agency and the draft kick up. Here’s the roster as of today.

2023 Falcons roster (Updated 7/21)

Offense

QB Desmond Ridder

QB Taylor Heinicke

QB Logan Woodside

QB/TE Feleipe Franks

RB Bijan Robinson

RB Cordarrelle Patterson

RB Tyler Allgeier

RB Carlos Washington Jr.

FB Keith Smith

FB Clint Ratkovich

WR Drake London

WR Mack Hollins

WR Scotty Miller

WR KhaDarel Hodge

WR Penny Hart

WR Slade Bolden

WR Frank Darby

WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

WR Josh Ali

WR Keilahn Harris

WR Xavier Malone

WR Chris Blair

TE Kyle Pitts

TE Parker Hesse

TE Jonnu Smith

TE John FitzPatrick

TE Tucker Fisk

T Jake Matthews

T Kaleb McGary

T Josh Miles

T/G Jalen Mayfield

T Tyler Vrabel

T Barry Wesley

G Chris Lindstrom

G Matthew Bergeron

G Matt Hennessy

G Justin Shaffer

G Kyle Hinton

G/T Ethan Greenidge

C Drew Dalman

C/G Ryan Neuzil

C Jonotthan Harrison

C Jovaughn Gwyn

Defense

DL Grady Jarrett

DL David Onyemata

DL Ta’Quon Graham

DL Calais Campbell

DL Eddie Goldman

DL Zach Harrison

DL Timothy Horne

DL Joe Gaziano

DL Ikenna Enechkwu

DL LaCale London

DL Carlos Davis

OLB Bud Dupree

OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji

OLB Arnold Ebiketie

OLB Lorenzo Carter

OLB DeAngelo Malone

ILB/OLB Kaden Elliss

ILB Troy Andersen

ILB Mykal Walker

ILB Dorian Etheridge

ILB Nate Landman

LB Tae Davis

ILB Andre Smith

ILB Mike Jones Jr.

CB A.J. Terrell

CB Mike Hughes

CB Jeff Okudah

CB Clark Phillips

CB/S Tre Flowers

CB Darren Hall

CB Cornell Armstrong

CB Dee Alford

S Jessie Bates III

S Richie Grant

S Jaylinn Hawkins

S Micah Abernathy

S DeMarcco Hellams

DB Clifford Chattman

DB Natrone Brooks

DB Lukas Denis

Special Teams

K Younghoe Koo

P Bradley Pinion

LS Liam McCullough

PUP list

RB Caleb Huntley

Injured reserve

RB Avery Williams

RB B.J. Baylor

Suspended

CB Breon Borders

Signings

S Jessie Bates III

LB Kaden Elliss

DT David Onyemata

QB Taylor Heinicke

LB Tae Davis

WR Mack Hollins

CB Mike Hughes

DL Joe Gaziano

WR KhaDarel Hodge

WR Scotty Miller

DL Calais Campbell

OL Josh Miles

OLB Bud Dupree

OL Ethan Greenidge

WR Penny Hart

CB/S Tre Flowers

LB Andre Smith

WR Slade Bolden

DB Natrone Brooks

DB Clifford Chattman

OL Barry Wesley

S Lukas Davis

DT LaCale London

QB Austin Aune

WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

CB Breon Borders

DL Carlos Davis

Re-signings

LS Liam McCullough

TE Parker Hesse

OLB Lorenzo Carter

FB Keith Smith

P Bradley Pinion

T Kaleb McGary

CB Cornell Armstrong

T Germain Ifedi

Draft picks

RB Bijan Robinson

OL Matthew Bergeron

DE Zach Harrison

CB Clark Phillips

S DeMarcco Hellams

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

Trades

TE Jonnu Smith (for 2023 7th rounder)

CB Jeff Okudah (for 2023 5th rounder)

Cuts

QB Marcus Mariota

DE Amani Bledsoe

OLB Quinton Bell

S Jovante Moffatt

CB Casey Hayward

CB John Reid

LB David Anenih

RB B.J. Baylor (waived/injured)

CB Javelin Guidry

DB Matt Hankins

WR Ra’Shaun Henry

DB Dylan Mabin

TE/FB John Raine

T Germain Ifedi

CB Jamal Peters

DL Jalen Dalton

Retired

WR Jared Bernhardt