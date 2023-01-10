The great 2023 Falcons roster tracker

Last year, we kept track of the Falcons’ roster with regular updates via our tracker. This year, we’re kicking off a brand new 2023 Atlanta Falcons roster tracker to help us keep up with all the many changes to come, especially with the season fast approaching.
Be sure to bookmark this page so you can return to it frequently, especially because the Falcons love to tweak their roster throughout the season. Here’s the roster as of today.
2023 Falcons roster (Updated 8/29)
Offense
QB Desmond Ridder
QB Taylor Heinicke
QB Logan Woodside
RB Bijan Robinson
RB Cordarrelle Patterson
RB Tyler Allgeier
FB Keith Smith
WR Drake London
WR Mack Hollins
WR Scotty Miller
WR KhaDarel Hodge
WR Josh Ali
TE Kyle Pitts
TE Jonnu Smith
TE MyCole Pruitt
TE John FitzPatrick
T Jake Matthews
T Kaleb McGary
T Isaiah Prince
G Chris Lindstrom
G Matthew Bergeron
G Kyle Hinton
C Drew Dalman
C/G Ryan Neuzil
C Jovaughn Gwyn
Defense
DL Grady Jarrett
DL David Onyemata
DL Ta’Quon Graham
DL Calais Campbell
DL Zach Harrison
DL Joe Gaziano
DL Albert Huggins
OLB Bud Dupree
OLB Arnold Ebiketie
OLB Lorenzo Carter
OLB DeAngelo Malone
ILB/OLB Kaden Elliss
ILB Troy Andersen
ILB Nate Landman
LB Tae Davis
CB A.J. Terrell
CB Mike Hughes
CB Jeff Okudah
CB Dee Alford
CB Clark Phillips
CB/S Tre Flowers
S Jessie Bates III
S Richie Grant
S Jaylinn Hawkins
S DeMarcco Hellams
Special Teams
K Younghoe Koo
P Bradley Pinion
LS Liam McCullough
Practice squad
RB Godwin Igwebuike
WR Xavier Malone
WR Mathew Sexton
TE Parker Hesse
TE Tucker Fisk
G Justin Shaffer
T Tyler Vrabel
T Barry Wesley
DL Timothy Horne
DL LaCale London
OLB Kemoko Turay
ILB Andre Smith Jr.
CB Natrone Brooks
S Micah Abernathy
PUP list
RB Caleb Huntley
Injured reserve
RB Avery Williams
RB B.J. Baylor
TE/QB Feleipe Franks
OL Ethan Greenidge
DL Ikenna Enechukwu
OLB Ade Ogundeji
OL Matt Hennessy
Suspended
CB Breon Borders
Signings
OL Isaiah Prince
Cuts
OL Jalen Mayfield
DL Delontae Scott
DL Justin Ellis
CB Bless Austin
FB Clint Ratkovich
ILB Frank Ginda
RB Carlos Washington Jr.
DL Carlos Davis
DL Caeveon Patton
S Lukas Denis
ILB Andre Smith Jr.
WR Keilahn Harris
WR Xavier Malone
TE Tucker Fisk
DL LaCale London
CB Darren Hall
DL Timothy Horne
DL/OLB Demone Harris
OL Barry Wesley
OL Michal Menet
CB Cornell Armstrong (waived/injured)
RB Godwin Igwebuike
WR Slade Bolden
WR Penny Hart (waived/injured)
WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
WR Mathew Sexton
ILB Mike Jones Jr.
TE Parker Hesse
OL Justin Shaffer
OL Tyler Vrabel
CB Clifford Chattman
S Micah Abernathy
CB Natrone Brooks
