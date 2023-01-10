 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The great 2023 Falcons roster tracker

Here is a frequently updated Atlanta Falcons roster for 2023.

By Dave Choate Updated
/ new
NFL: NOV 10 Falcons at Panthers Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Last year, we kept track of the Falcons’ roster with regular updates via our tracker. This year, we’re kicking off a brand new 2023 Atlanta Falcons roster tracker to help us keep up with all the many changes to come, especially with the season fast approaching.

Be sure to bookmark this page so you can return to it frequently, especially because the Falcons love to tweak their roster throughout the season. Here’s the roster as of today.

2023 Falcons roster (Updated 8/29)

Offense

QB Desmond Ridder
QB Taylor Heinicke
QB Logan Woodside

RB Bijan Robinson
RB Cordarrelle Patterson
RB Tyler Allgeier

FB Keith Smith

WR Drake London
WR Mack Hollins
WR Scotty Miller
WR KhaDarel Hodge
WR Josh Ali

TE Kyle Pitts
TE Jonnu Smith
TE MyCole Pruitt
TE John FitzPatrick

T Jake Matthews
T Kaleb McGary
T Isaiah Prince

G Chris Lindstrom
G Matthew Bergeron
G Kyle Hinton

C Drew Dalman
C/G Ryan Neuzil
C Jovaughn Gwyn

Defense

DL Grady Jarrett
DL David Onyemata
DL Ta’Quon Graham
DL Calais Campbell
DL Zach Harrison
DL Joe Gaziano
DL Albert Huggins

OLB Bud Dupree
OLB Arnold Ebiketie
OLB Lorenzo Carter
OLB DeAngelo Malone

ILB/OLB Kaden Elliss
ILB Troy Andersen
ILB Nate Landman
LB Tae Davis

CB A.J. Terrell
CB Mike Hughes
CB Jeff Okudah
CB Dee Alford
CB Clark Phillips
CB/S Tre Flowers

S Jessie Bates III
S Richie Grant
S Jaylinn Hawkins
S DeMarcco Hellams

Special Teams

K Younghoe Koo

P Bradley Pinion

LS Liam McCullough

Practice squad

RB Godwin Igwebuike

WR Xavier Malone

WR Mathew Sexton

TE Parker Hesse

TE Tucker Fisk

G Justin Shaffer

T Tyler Vrabel

T Barry Wesley

DL Timothy Horne

DL LaCale London

OLB Kemoko Turay

ILB Andre Smith Jr.

CB Natrone Brooks

S Micah Abernathy

PUP list

RB Caleb Huntley

Injured reserve

RB Avery Williams

RB B.J. Baylor

TE/QB Feleipe Franks

OL Ethan Greenidge

DL Ikenna Enechukwu

OLB Ade Ogundeji

OL Matt Hennessy

Suspended

CB Breon Borders

Signings

OL Isaiah Prince

Cuts

OL Jalen Mayfield

DL Delontae Scott

DL Justin Ellis

CB Bless Austin

FB Clint Ratkovich

ILB Frank Ginda

RB Carlos Washington Jr.

DL Carlos Davis

DL Caeveon Patton

S Lukas Denis

ILB Andre Smith Jr.

WR Keilahn Harris

WR Xavier Malone

TE Tucker Fisk

DL LaCale London

CB Darren Hall

DL Timothy Horne

DL/OLB Demone Harris

OL Barry Wesley

OL Michal Menet

CB Cornell Armstrong (waived/injured)

RB Godwin Igwebuike

WR Slade Bolden

WR Penny Hart (waived/injured)

WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

WR Mathew Sexton

ILB Mike Jones Jr.

TE Parker Hesse

OL Justin Shaffer

OL Tyler Vrabel

CB Clifford Chattman

S Micah Abernathy

CB Natrone Brooks

More From The Falcoholic

Loading comments...