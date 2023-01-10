The great 2023 Falcons roster tracker

Last year, we kept track of the Falcons’ roster with regular updates via our tracker. This year, we’re kicking off a brand new 2023 Atlanta Falcons roster tracker to help us keep up with all the many changes to come, especially with the season fast approaching.

Be sure to bookmark this page so you can return to it frequently, especially because the Falcons love to tweak their roster throughout the season. Here’s the roster as of today.

2023 Falcons roster (Updated 8/29)

Offense

QB Desmond Ridder

QB Taylor Heinicke

QB Logan Woodside

RB Bijan Robinson

RB Cordarrelle Patterson

RB Tyler Allgeier

FB Keith Smith

WR Drake London

WR Mack Hollins

WR Scotty Miller

WR KhaDarel Hodge

WR Josh Ali

TE Kyle Pitts

TE Jonnu Smith

TE MyCole Pruitt

TE John FitzPatrick

T Jake Matthews

T Kaleb McGary

T Isaiah Prince

G Chris Lindstrom

G Matthew Bergeron

G Kyle Hinton

C Drew Dalman

C/G Ryan Neuzil

C Jovaughn Gwyn

Defense

DL Grady Jarrett

DL David Onyemata

DL Ta’Quon Graham

DL Calais Campbell

DL Zach Harrison

DL Joe Gaziano

DL Albert Huggins

OLB Bud Dupree

OLB Arnold Ebiketie

OLB Lorenzo Carter

OLB DeAngelo Malone

ILB/OLB Kaden Elliss

ILB Troy Andersen

ILB Nate Landman

LB Tae Davis

CB A.J. Terrell

CB Mike Hughes

CB Jeff Okudah

CB Dee Alford

CB Clark Phillips

CB/S Tre Flowers

S Jessie Bates III

S Richie Grant

S Jaylinn Hawkins

S DeMarcco Hellams

Special Teams

K Younghoe Koo

P Bradley Pinion

LS Liam McCullough

Practice squad

RB Godwin Igwebuike

WR Xavier Malone

WR Mathew Sexton

TE Parker Hesse

TE Tucker Fisk

G Justin Shaffer

T Tyler Vrabel

T Barry Wesley

DL Timothy Horne

DL LaCale London

OLB Kemoko Turay

ILB Andre Smith Jr.

CB Natrone Brooks

S Micah Abernathy

PUP list

RB Caleb Huntley

Injured reserve

RB Avery Williams

RB B.J. Baylor

TE/QB Feleipe Franks

OL Ethan Greenidge

DL Ikenna Enechukwu

OLB Ade Ogundeji

OL Matt Hennessy

Suspended

CB Breon Borders

Signings

OL Isaiah Prince

Cuts

OL Jalen Mayfield

DL Delontae Scott

DL Justin Ellis

CB Bless Austin

FB Clint Ratkovich

ILB Frank Ginda

RB Carlos Washington Jr.

DL Carlos Davis

DL Caeveon Patton

S Lukas Denis

ILB Andre Smith Jr.

WR Keilahn Harris

WR Xavier Malone

TE Tucker Fisk

DL LaCale London

CB Darren Hall

DL Timothy Horne

DL/OLB Demone Harris

OL Barry Wesley

OL Michal Menet

CB Cornell Armstrong (waived/injured)

RB Godwin Igwebuike

WR Slade Bolden

WR Penny Hart (waived/injured)

WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

WR Mathew Sexton

ILB Mike Jones Jr.

TE Parker Hesse

OL Justin Shaffer

OL Tyler Vrabel

CB Clifford Chattman

S Micah Abernathy

CB Natrone Brooks