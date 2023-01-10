The great 2023 Falcons roster tracker

Last year, we kept track of the Falcons’ roster with regular updates via our tracker. This year, we’re kicking off a brand new 2023 Atlanta Falcons roster tracker to help us keep up with all the many changes to come.
Be sure to bookmark this page so you can return to it frequently, especially once free agency and the draft kick up. Here’s the roster as of today.
2023 Falcons roster (Updated 1/10)
Offense
QB Marcus Mariota
QB Desmond Ridder
QB Logan Woodside
QB/TE Feleipe Franks
RB Cordarrelle Patterson
RB Tyler Allgeier
RB Avery Williams
FB Keith Smith
WR Drake London
WR Olamide Zaccheaus
WR Damiere Byrd
WR KhaDarel Hodge
WR Frank Darby
TE Parker Hesse
TE Anthony Firkser
TE MyCole Pruitt
T Jake Matthews
T Kaleb McGary
T Germaine Ifedi
T/G Chuma Edoga
G Chris Lindstrom
G Colby Gossett
G Matt Hennessy
C Drew Dalman
C/G Ryan Neuzil
Defense
DL Grady Jarrett
DL Timothy Horne
DL Matt Dickerson
DL Abdullah Anderson
DL Jalen Dalton
DL Jaleel Johnson
OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji
OLB Lorenzo Carter
OLB Arnold Ebiketie
OLB DeAngelo Malone
OLB David Anineh
ILB Rashaan Evans
ILB Mykal Walker
ILB Troy Andersen
ILB Nick Kwiatkoski
CB A.J. Terrell
CB Darren Hall
CB Isaiah Oliver
CB Dee Alford
CB Cornell Armstrong
CB Rashad Fenton
CB Mike Ford
S Richie Grant
S Jaylinn Hawkins
S Erik Harris
S Micah Abernathy
Special Teams
K Younghoe Koo
P Bradley Pinion
LS Liam McCullough
Reserve/future
WR Josh Ali
RB B.J. Baylor
OLB Quinton Bell
DL Amani Bledsoe
ILB Dorian Etheridge
TE Tucker Fisk
CB Javelin Guidry
CB Matt Hankins
OL Jonotthan Harrison
WR Ra’Shaun Henry
ILB Nate Landman
DB Dylan Mabin
DB Jamal Peters
TE John Raine
FB Clint Ratkovich
CB John Reid
OL Justin Shaffer
OL Tyler Vrabel
Injured reserve
TE John FitzPatrick
CB Casey Hayward
TE Kyle Pitts
WR Jared Bernhardt
DL Ta’Quon Graham
DL Derrick Tangelo
LS Beau Brinkley
OL Jalen Mayfield
QB Marcus Mariota
RB Caleb Huntley
S Jovante Moffatt
OL Chuma Edoga
