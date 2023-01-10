 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The great 2023 Falcons roster tracker

Here is a frequently updated Atlanta Falcons roster for 2023.

By Dave Choate
NFL: NOV 10 Falcons at Panthers Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Last year, we kept track of the Falcons’ roster with regular updates via our tracker. This year, we’re kicking off a brand new 2023 Atlanta Falcons roster tracker to help us keep up with all the many changes to come.

Be sure to bookmark this page so you can return to it frequently, especially once free agency and the draft kick up. Here’s the roster as of today.

2023 Falcons roster (Updated 1/10)

Offense

QB Marcus Mariota
QB Desmond Ridder
QB Logan Woodside
QB/TE Feleipe Franks

RB Cordarrelle Patterson
RB Tyler Allgeier
RB Avery Williams

FB Keith Smith

WR Drake London
WR Olamide Zaccheaus
WR Damiere Byrd
WR KhaDarel Hodge
WR Frank Darby

TE Parker Hesse
TE Anthony Firkser
TE MyCole Pruitt

T Jake Matthews
T Kaleb McGary
T Germaine Ifedi
T/G Chuma Edoga

G Chris Lindstrom
G Colby Gossett
G Matt Hennessy

C Drew Dalman
C/G Ryan Neuzil

Defense

DL Grady Jarrett
DL Timothy Horne
DL Matt Dickerson
DL Abdullah Anderson
DL Jalen Dalton
DL Jaleel Johnson

OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji
OLB Lorenzo Carter
OLB Arnold Ebiketie
OLB DeAngelo Malone
OLB David Anineh

ILB Rashaan Evans
ILB Mykal Walker
ILB Troy Andersen
ILB Nick Kwiatkoski

CB A.J. Terrell
CB Darren Hall
CB Isaiah Oliver
CB Dee Alford
CB Cornell Armstrong
CB Rashad Fenton
CB Mike Ford

S Richie Grant
S Jaylinn Hawkins
S Erik Harris
S Micah Abernathy

Special Teams

K Younghoe Koo

P Bradley Pinion

LS Liam McCullough

Reserve/future

WR Josh Ali

RB B.J. Baylor

OLB Quinton Bell

DL Amani Bledsoe

ILB Dorian Etheridge

TE Tucker Fisk

CB Javelin Guidry

CB Matt Hankins

OL Jonotthan Harrison

WR Ra’Shaun Henry

ILB Nate Landman

DB Dylan Mabin

DB Jamal Peters

TE John Raine

FB Clint Ratkovich

CB John Reid

OL Justin Shaffer

OL Tyler Vrabel

Injured reserve

TE John FitzPatrick

CB Casey Hayward

TE Kyle Pitts

WR Jared Bernhardt

DL Ta’Quon Graham

DL Derrick Tangelo

LS Beau Brinkley

OL Jalen Mayfield

QB Marcus Mariota

RB Caleb Huntley

S Jovante Moffatt

OL Chuma Edoga

