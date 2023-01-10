The great 2023 Falcons roster tracker

Last year, we kept track of the Falcons’ roster with regular updates via our tracker. This year, we’re kicking off a brand new 2023 Atlanta Falcons roster tracker to help us keep up with all the many changes to come.

Be sure to bookmark this page so you can return to it frequently, especially once free agency and the draft kick up. Here’s the roster as of today.

2023 Falcons roster (Updated 1/10)

Offense

QB Marcus Mariota

QB Desmond Ridder

QB Logan Woodside

QB/TE Feleipe Franks

RB Cordarrelle Patterson

RB Tyler Allgeier

RB Avery Williams

FB Keith Smith

WR Drake London

WR Olamide Zaccheaus

WR Damiere Byrd

WR KhaDarel Hodge

WR Frank Darby

TE Parker Hesse

TE Anthony Firkser

TE MyCole Pruitt

T Jake Matthews

T Kaleb McGary

T Germaine Ifedi

T/G Chuma Edoga

G Chris Lindstrom

G Colby Gossett

G Matt Hennessy

C Drew Dalman

C/G Ryan Neuzil

Defense

DL Grady Jarrett

DL Timothy Horne

DL Matt Dickerson

DL Abdullah Anderson

DL Jalen Dalton

DL Jaleel Johnson

OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji

OLB Lorenzo Carter

OLB Arnold Ebiketie

OLB DeAngelo Malone

OLB David Anineh

ILB Rashaan Evans

ILB Mykal Walker

ILB Troy Andersen

ILB Nick Kwiatkoski

CB A.J. Terrell

CB Darren Hall

CB Isaiah Oliver

CB Dee Alford

CB Cornell Armstrong

CB Rashad Fenton

CB Mike Ford

S Richie Grant

S Jaylinn Hawkins

S Erik Harris

S Micah Abernathy

Special Teams

K Younghoe Koo

P Bradley Pinion

LS Liam McCullough

Reserve/future

WR Josh Ali

RB B.J. Baylor

OLB Quinton Bell

DL Amani Bledsoe

ILB Dorian Etheridge

TE Tucker Fisk

CB Javelin Guidry

CB Matt Hankins

OL Jonotthan Harrison

WR Ra’Shaun Henry

ILB Nate Landman

DB Dylan Mabin

DB Jamal Peters

TE John Raine

FB Clint Ratkovich

CB John Reid

OL Justin Shaffer

OL Tyler Vrabel

Injured reserve

TE John FitzPatrick

CB Casey Hayward

TE Kyle Pitts

WR Jared Bernhardt

DL Ta’Quon Graham

DL Derrick Tangelo

LS Beau Brinkley

OL Jalen Mayfield

RB Caleb Huntley

S Jovante Moffatt

