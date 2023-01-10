Falcons vs. Bucs: Hat tips & head-scratchers

Alas, we’ve reached the final iteration of Hat tips & head-scratchers for the 2022 Falcons season. Atlanta treated us to a win on Sunday, and now sit eighth on the draft board.

Read on for Hat tips & head-scratchers for Sunday’s win over the Bucs.

Hat tips

Tyler Allgeier cracks 1K

Running back Tyler Allgeier capped off his phenomenal rookie campaign by eclipsing 1,000 yards on the ground, breaking William Andrews’ record in the process. Allgeier has been a force for the Falcons for the entire season, and will prove a pivotal cog in the offense moving forward.

Richie Grant punches it out

Safety Richie Grant has made an impact play in three consecutive games, showing that despite some of his hiccups in coverage he has a knack for creating turnovers. On Sunday, Grant punched the ball out of wide receiver Chris Godwin’s hands after a reception from Tom Brady. The Falcons would recover and Younghoe Koo would put three on the board.

The defense was already going to be a focal point of the offseason work, and with coordinator Dean Pees retiring, there could be some personnel changes and responsibility shifts in the offing. Grant has flashed later in the season, and his penchant for forcing turnovers should bode well for his role moving forward.

A perfect afternoon for Koo

Younghoe Koo experienced a bit of a rough patch this season, but alas, he finished strong — once again showing that he’s one of the NFL’s most reliable kickers. Koo went 3/3 against Tampa Bay, including a 51-yarder. With the offense struggling all season long, Younghoe Koo was oft leaned on to salvage points when the offense could not deliver.

Falcoholic readers

Thank you, readers, for once again sticking with us in what was a season to build upon. From a chaotic offseason to a frustrating 2022 campaign, you lurked these weathered Falcoholic corridors and contributed to the conversation of one of the most infuriating teams in the league. May 2023 see more progress.

Head-scratchers

Offseason

My god what are we going to do on Sundays without the very real possibility of abject misery?