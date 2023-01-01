 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Falcons take a lead over Cardinals late in the 2nd quarter with blocked punt, TD

By Jeanna.Kelley
/ new
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons were trailing late in the second quarter against the Cardinals when an outstanding special teams play shifted momentum in the home Birds’ favor. Richie Grant blocked a Cardinals punt and managed to recover it on the Cardinals’ 5-yard line.

On first down, Cordarrelle Patterson hammered it into the end zone for six.

The Falcons lead 14-10 with under two minutes to play in the half. Not a bad start to 2023 so far.

