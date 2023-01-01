Tyler Allgeier is having himself a day against the Cardinals

The Falcons’ running game continues to be a strength, and the latest example is Tyler Allgeier punching in a 5-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals.

Later in the second quarter, Allgeier showed off his vision and anticipation by making Cardinals defenders miss en route to a first down.

