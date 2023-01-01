Tyler Allgeier is having himself a day against the Cardinals

The Falcons’ running game continues to be a strength, and the latest example is Tyler Allgeier punching in a 5-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals.
This rookie can RUN— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 1, 2023
FOX || NFL+ pic.twitter.com/TOxhoQOcJg
Later in the second quarter, Allgeier showed off his vision and anticipation by making Cardinals defenders miss en route to a first down.
We will say it again...Tyler Allgeier is good at football— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 1, 2023
FOX || NFL+ pic.twitter.com/RZCcqaizmi
Let’s keep this going, Tyler!
