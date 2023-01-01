Falcons vs. Cardinals inactives: Falcons light at guard with Elijah Wilkinson out

The Falcons face off with the Arizona Cardinals in a game essentially meaningless to each team. Playoffs are out of consideration. We’re just going through the motions. The Cardinals seem destined to some sort of refresh or rebuild after a disaster season.

However, for the Falcons, the team has an opportunity to evaluate some important positions for 2023. The most important being rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder, who has only a brief stint to wow the team’s decision makers.

That evaluation will happen without current starter Elijah Wilkinson. The good news is both Colby Gossett and Matt Hennessy are options.

The Falcons announced the following inactives.

TE Feleipe Franks

CB Rashad Fenton

S Micah Abernathy

OLB David Anenih

G Elijah Wilkinson

DL Matt Dickerson

We still doing this Franks thing? Arthur Smith is unusually smitten with Franks, who has carved out an unimpactful role in the offense. Atlanta’s newest player, Abernanthy, was signed yesterday. He’s a likely offseason project.

For the Cardinals, we knew about its most impactful inactives ahead of Sunday. Both Hopkins and McCoy, two starters, were expected out.

WR DeAndre Hopkins

QB Colt McCoy

CB Marco Wilson

CB Antonio Hamilton

LB Victor Dimukeje

OL Rashaad Coward

DL Zach Allen

The Cardinals will trot out a very broken and limited team. This should be an easy match-up on paper.