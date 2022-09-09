Falcons injury report: Drake London, Darren Hall questionable for Sunday vs. Saints

Atlanta Falcons football is only a few days away. Both the Falcons and New Orleans Saints wrapped up their final practices of the week on Friday, giving us insight into who we can and possible cannot expect to see when both teams hit the field on Sunday. We’ve been monitoring the practice reports all week, so let’s look at the game designations which have been handed out following Friday’s practices.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Drake London (knee) QUESTIONABLE

CB Darren Hall (quadricep) QUESTIONABLE

NO PARTICIPATION

N/A

FULL PARTICIPATION

C Erik McCoy (calf)

LB Pete Werner (groin)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Michael Thomas (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

S J.T. Gray (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

T Landon Young (hip) QUESTIONABLE

NO PARTICIPATION

WR Tre’Quan Smith (groin) OUT

RB Dwayne Washington (hamstring) OUT

CB Paulson Adebo (ankle) OUT

S Tyrann Mathieu (illness) QUESTIONABLE

There was no real change to the Falcons’ injury report on Friday. We did, however, get game designations, as Drake London and Darren Hall are both listed as questionable to play on Sunday against the Saints. Per ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, head coach Arthur Smith said that London has been progressing and a decision on whether he will play or not this weekend will be made on Saturday. We’ll likely find out Sunday what that decision is.

Looking at the Saints, they have several players—including wide receiver Michael Thomas— listed as questionable. They also have Tre’Quan Smith, Dwayne Washington and Paulson Adebo officially ruled out against the Falcons. A new name popping up on the practice report, Tyrann Mathieu, has been designated as questionable to play due to illness. The Saints may be a bit more depleted than Atlanta as we head into the opening game.