Falcons injury report: Drake London remains limited in Thursday’s practice

The NFL’s regular season kicks off tonight, so football is officially back! The Atlanta Falcons remain focused on their season-opener on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and both teams held their Thursday practices. Both team’s injury reports remained similar on Thursday, but let’s take a look.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Drake London (knee)

CB Darren Hall (quadricep)

NO PARTICIPATION

N/A

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Michael Thomas (hamstring)

C Erik McCoy (calf)

LB Pete Werner (groin)

S J.T. Gray (hamstring)

NO PARTICIPATION

WR Tre’Quan Smith (groin)

RB Dwayne Washington (hamstring)

CB Paulson Adebo (ankle)

T Landon Young (hip)

As mentioned above, the injury reports for Thursday remained similar to Wednesday. The only changes is that Falcons’ tight end Parker Hesse and Saints’ tackle Tanner Owen, who were both listed as DNP on Wednesday due to non-injury related circumstances, were both removed from the injury report. Everything else is the same as Wednesday.

We will get a good idea of where the players above are following Friday’s practice, as designations are handed out. We’re all hoping Drake London will be good to go for his first NFL regular season game, as he’d be a big help against the Saints.