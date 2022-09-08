Bills - Rams Thursday Night Football open thread

We’re days away from the first game of the season for the Falcons, but first, we get the first NFL game of the season. As you’d expect, it looks like it’ll be a hell of a game.

The defending Super Bowl champion Rams will take on the Buffalo Bills, a terrific squad that narrowly lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round a year ago. This matchup simply features two of the best teams in football, and thus will likely be one of the most entertaining and complete games of the first week, if not the most entertaining and complete. It will be well worth your time to watch it.

If you do, please use this as your open thread. Hopefully this will tide you over until the Falcons play on Sunday!