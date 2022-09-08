NFL Week 1 ‘Thursday Night Football’ game picks and predictions

The 2022 NFL season is officially here! We’re about to depart on an 18-week regular season journey which should hopefully be fun for us Atlanta Falcons fans and not cripplingly depressing. Of course, there are other teams in the league as well, so while you’ll be getting our entire staff’s picks for all of the Falcons’ games, I’ll be making the picks for the other 31 teams each and every week.

In Week 1, we’ve got an excellent slate of games beginning with a terrific matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football.

Let’s get right to tonight’s pick, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested.

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Thursday Night Football: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

The pick: Rams (+110)

Spread: Bills -2 | Over/Under: 51.5 | Moneyline: Bills -130, Rams +110

The NFL’s season-opener is an incredible one, as usual, featuring a very spicy matchup between arguably the AFC’s biggest contender in the Bills and the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams. I’m actually a little surprised that the Bills are road favorites in this one, considering the big time zone change and the fact that the Rams are, y’know, really good. This is an easy underdog pick—you always have to squeeze a few of those in—and I like the Rams in a close, hard-fought game to open the season.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.