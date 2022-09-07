Falcons injury report: Drake London limited in Wednesday’s practice

We’re back! You know football is right around the corner when our daily injury reports return. The Falcons practiced on Wednesday in a private session at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as they prepare to start the season hosting the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. There’s still two more practices that will take place this week, but let’s look at the health of both teams as of Wednesday.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Drake London (knee)

CB Darren Hall (quadricep)

NO PARTICIPATION

TE Parker Hesse (non-injury)

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Michael Thomas (hamstring)

C Erik McCoy (calf)

LB Pete Werner (groin)

S J.T. Gray (hamstring)

NO PARTICIPATION

WR Tre’Quan Smith (groin)

RB Dwayne Washington (hamstring)

CB Paulson Adebo (ankle)

T Landon Young (hip)

T Tanner Owen (non-injury)

We do have some reassuring news, as rookie wide receiver Drake London was limited in practice on Wednesday, but did wear full pads. London sustained a knee injury in the team’s first preseason game, and it appears he’s heading in the right direction in order to suit up this weekend.

“We’ll see what it looks like the rest of the week,” Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said. “And then we’ve got to make a decision on whether he’s playing or he’s not, and how much to put on his plate.”

As far as we know, London is the only player whose status is in question for this weekend. The Saints have a longer list, including starting center Erik McCoy, starting linebacker Pete Werner, and starting receiver Michael Thomas, who were all limited. Starting cornerback Paulson Adebo did not practice.

We’ll continue to monitor the practice reports over the new few days.