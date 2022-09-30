Cordarrelle Patterson limited in practice; questionable for Sunday against Browns

One of Atlanta’s top offensive weapons, Cordarrelle Patterson, has been trending in an uncomfortable direction the week after his career-best rushing game against the Seattle Seahawks. Patterson did not appear to be miss any time or to have any clear limitations on Sunday (the Seahawks defense included in such limitations).

However, once the week began, Patterson was held out of Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practice with both a “rest” and “knee” designation — was he resting his knee, perhaps? While initially Patterson was believed to be held out primarily for veteran rest, he is now questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Patterson did put in a limited practice on Friday. There is a concern Patterson was still not putting in a full practice, suggesting the knee injury is serious. If he’s able to play, would he be 100%? Perhaps on a limited snap count? His fantasy football owners will probably want to pick up Tyler Allgeier but this is a situation worth closely monitoring.

Typically, players in these situations will suit up on Sunday. The Falcons may decide to sit Patterson, or give him only a few snaps, who is an integral part of the offense at 31. For Allgeier, he’s produced under 3.5 yards per carry in very limited snaps.

Do the Falcons need a secret weapon? Luckily the Angry Run Scepter arrived just in time.