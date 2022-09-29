NFL Week 4 ‘Thursday Night Football’ game picks and predictions

The 2022 NFL season is officially underway. We now have three weeks of games in the books, and the landscape of the NFL is continuing to take shape. There are only two undefeated teams left heading in to Week 4—the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles—and also only one winless team, the Las Vegas Raiders. Thus far, the top and bottom of the NFL don’t look all that far apart, and scoring is way down. I wonder if that trend reverses this week.

To kick Week 4 off, we’ve got a very intriguing Thursday Night Football matchup between two potential AFC contenders: the red-hot Miami Dolphins (3-0) and the struggling Cincinnati Bengals (1-2).

Let’s get right to tonight’s pick, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Thursday Night Football: Miami Dolphins (3-0) at Cincinnati Bengals (1-2)

The pick: Dolphins +165

Spread: Bengals -3.5 | Over/Under: 48.5 | Moneyline: Bengals -175, Dolphins +165

I sort of can’t believe the Dolphins are underdogs in this game. Yes, they’re going on the road, and yes, the Bengals did finally get it together and win a game. But Cincinnati has only managed to beat the Jets so far. Miami has been battle-tested early and came away with a surprising upset victory over the Bills in Week 3. It also appears that Tua, Waddle, and Terron Armstead will play despite questionable designations. I do think the Bengals continue to improve, but I’m sticking with the Dolphins in this one.

Staff picks

What are your picks and predictions for tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup?

