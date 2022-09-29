Dolphins - Bengals Thursday Night Football open thread

The Dolphins look pretty stellar. Sitting at 3-0 on the young season, Miami’s offense has been tough to stop and their defense plenty good enough, and the net result has been one of the biggest surprises in the AFC.

The Bengals have not been good. Last year’s AFC representative in the Super Bowl has gotten off to a slow, error-prone start, and while there’s time for them to turn things around, they’re not on solid enough footing to think they’ll fare well against the Dolphins this evening.

Still, we can hope for a bit of a shootout with two good offenses, and that’s what I’ll be rooting for tonight. Please use this as your open thread for the game.