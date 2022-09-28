Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson gets some well deserved rest on Wednesday

We now turn our attention to Week 4 as the (1-2) Atlanta Falcons prepare to host the (2-1) Cleveland Browns. Over the last few weeks, the Falcons have fortunately had a very light injury report and that remains the same this week. Similar to the last few weeks as well, their opponent has a much larger injury report. Let’s take a look.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

N/A

NO PARTICIPATION

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (rest, knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION

DE Isaiah Thomas (hand)

S Ronnie Harrison Jr. (hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

T Jack Conklin (knee)

NO PARTICIPATION

OL Joel Bitonio (biceps)

DT Taven Bryan (hamstring)

DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle)

WR Amari Cooper (rest)

DE Myles Garrett (shoulder, biceps)

OL Joe Haeg (concussion)

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (groin)

CB Denzel Ward (back, ribs)

As mentioned, the Falcons had a very light injury report for Wednesday’s practice. The only name on the report is running back Cordarrelle Patterson who received a rest day. I’d say he’s earned it, considering he’s currently 3rd in the NFL this season in rushing with 302 yards on the ground through the first three weeks. Patterson was also recently named the NFC Offensive Player of Week for his Week 3 performance.

Looking at the Browns, they were without a plethora of their starters, primarily on the offensive side of the ball, on Wednesday. As I mention every week, Wednesday’s report’s should be taken lightly as veterans are sometimes rested or held out of practice due to minor injuries, and then they end up practicing on Thursday and Friday. We’ll keep an eye on the health for both team’s over the next few days.