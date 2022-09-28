 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Falcons Week 3 recap with Dave Choate: The Falcoholic Live, Ep212

Join host Kevin Knight and special guests Dave Choate and Evan Birchfield on The Falcoholic Live at 8 PM ET as they discuss the Falcons victory over the Seahawks and a dominant offensive performance led by Cordarrelle Patterson.

By Kevin Knight
/ new

Fellow Falcoholics, welcome to episode 212 of The Falcoholic Live! On tonight’s show, host Kevin Knight is joined by special guests Dave Choate (The Falcoholic himself) and Evan Birchfield to break down the Atlanta Falcons’ first victory of the year over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3. We’ll also discuss Atlanta’s dominant offensive showing led by Cordarrelle Patterson, the usage of Kyle Pitts, and the mistake-prone but opportunistic play of the defense.

Watch the stream below or on YouTube beginning at 8:00 PM ET

You can also listen to all of our video shows in an audio-only podcast format, available on all your favorite podcast platforms or by using the player below.

If you’re interested in supporting the show, check out our Patreon page to unlock access to exclusive perks including Patron Q&A sessions, Discord perks, live shout-outs and more!

Be sure to check out the new community Discord server here! Come chat with your fellow Falcons fans about the show, the team, the NFL draft, and more.

You can watch the show here on The Falcoholic, but we recommend watching on YouTube for the best experience—including full 1080p HD video and access to the live Q&A in the chat. You can also access the show using your smart TV or device using the YouTube app for the real big-screen experience!

We hope you enjoy the show! If you have comments, we’d love to hear them. Send them to us on Twitter (@FalcoholicLive), leave them below, or e-mail the show at falcoholiclive@gmail.com.

Thanks for watching!

More From The Falcoholic

Loading comments...