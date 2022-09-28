How did former Falcons fare in Week 3?

A week ago, we took a look at how former Falcons who either left in free agency in 2022 or were traded were faring through two weeks. How did those same former Falcons do in Week 3? I realized I added Julio Jones to this list even though he left in 2021, but whatever, he’s a franchise legend and you know you’re interested in what he’s up to.

In short, Foye Oluokun kept rolling, Matt Ryan and Russell Gage bounced back, and John Cominsky and Julio Jones wound up missing games because of injury. For the full look, keep scrolling.

QB Matt Ryan

The Colts got their first win of the season over the Chiefs, Matt Ryan added another fourth quarter comeback to a long list of ones he’s managed in his career, and this looked at least a little bit more like the Indianapolis team Ryan thought he was joining.

Getting back rookie receiver Alec Pierce appeared to help, as Ryan found success targeting him, but the Michael Pittman Jr. rapport is still driving a lot of Ryan’s success. Maybe Indianapolis gets on track now.

WR Julio Jones

For the second straight week, Jones was not out there. As I wrote last week, injury is Jones’ only obstacle—he’s still a great receiver when he’s on the field—but it’s a significant obstacle and one that makes it hard to figure out how many games he’ll play for Tampa Bay in 2022. They clearly need him out there, given the anemic state of that offense.

WR Russell Gage

This was the Gage we knew and loved in Atlanta. Playing after a hamstring injury, Gage was Tampa Bay’s leading receiver and easily Tom Brady’s most targeted option, hauling in 12 grabs for 87 yards and a touchdown on a day where nothing else seemed to be working all that well for the Buccaneers. I’m not broken up about that, but Gage showed that he is in fact a reliable volume option, and Brady’s likely to lean heavily on him going forward with injuries mounting in that receiving corps.

TE Hayden Hurst

Hurst was a non-factor against the Jets after two quiet but solid games to start his career in Cincinnati, but it also sounds like he may have had an injury-related setback on Friday that may have limited his effectiveness against the Jets. Hurst did still reel in one pass for seven yards, but obviously he’ll be a bigger contributor when he’s fully healthy again.

LB Foye Oluokun

Once again a factor for the Jaguars, Oluokun was Jacksonville’s leading tackler, delivered a hit to ailing quarterback Justin Herbert, and recovered a fumble. He’s been rock solid for his new team thus far, which the Jaguars have to be happy about, but we’re plenty happy with Mykal Walker and Rashaan Evans thus far so we can just wish him well from afar.

DL John Cominsky

After two strong weeks to start the season for Detroit, Cominsky unfortunately injured his thumb and had to have surgery, an injury that’s now expected to cost him multiple weeks. When he gets back out there, he’ll hope to pick up where he left off as a useful piece of the Lions’ pass rush rotation.

RB Mike Davis

Davis played just one snap against the Patriots, as he’s down the depth chart a bit at the moment. He’ll likely find more work as a reserve later in the season.

OLB Dante Fowler Jr.

In a tense divisional battle on Monday Night Football, Fowler tipped a pass and managed a tackle for loss as part of a smothering effort by the Dallas defense, which has looked enviably great under Dan Quinn.

P Thomas Morstead

A weapon against the Bills as Miami surprisingly upside them, Morstead averaged nearly 55 yards per punt on four tries Sunday. Bradley Pinion has been rock solid for Atlanta thus far, thankfully, but Morstead keeps showing why it was foolish of the Saints and Jets to get rid of him. Oh, but he did punt a ball directly into somebody’s butt, which is hilarious but not ideal.

LS Josh Harris

I could probably just copy and paste here, but Harris remains one of the most reliable long snappers in the NFL. He’s just doing it for the Chargers now.