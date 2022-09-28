Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Wednesday, Sept. 28

You know we’ve got your links of the Falcons variety teed up for your Wednesday morning.

Five things we learned

The Falcons notched their first win of the season on Sunday, besting a Seahawks team on their home turf. Each game is full of takeaways and lessons, and we learned exactly five in Atlanta’s victory over Seattle.

Paramount+ creates nightmare fuel

You know what’s family-friendly? Petting zoos. And bake sales. And Sinbad stand-up specials. You know what’s not family-friendly? The Atlanta Falcons. That’s exactly why, for some reason, Paramount+ has greenlit Fantasy Football, a movie that focuses on the Atlanta Falcons. Yikes.

The first win and the narrative moving forward

Starting the season 0-2 is demoralizing for obvious reasons. When you haven’t been above .500 since 2017, it’s absolutely deflating. The Falcons secured their first win of the season on Sunday, and our Cory Woodroof argues that it proves Atlanta is moving in the right direction.

Falcons film review

Our Kevin Knight dropped the Week 3 episode of his new Falcons film review podcast. If you haven’t had a chance to listen, it’s available right here.