Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Tuesday, Sept. 26

September 27th in National Chocolate Milk Day so please partake by mixing an aggressive amount of chocolate in milk. The 27th is also national voter registration day, so go register to do that with a frosty glass of chocolate milk. With your new voting powers, you can make your selection for Week 3 MVP. The 27th is, above all of that, the day we wrap up a phenomenal Victory Monday.

The Falcons wrapped up its first win of the 2022 season and in impressive (and occasionally frustrating) fashion. The win sure did a lot to give fans something to be happy about... and optimistic about in the future. The offense is fun. Richie Grant officially arrived. Drake London looks like a veteran. Kyle Pitts is still doing indescribable stuff.

Victory Monday was a good day.

Dave Choate took the opportunity to talk about the good, and there was so very much good, in his game wrap-up. It ranged from performances by Grant, Cordarrelle Patterson, Rashaan Evans, Mykal Walker, Grady Jarrett, Pitts, London... and the list goes on. There is a whole lot to look forward to in the future here. This one is a good read.

Adnan Ikic continued with the fantasy stud and dud series for Week 3. Atlanta now has a number of interesting fantasy prospects. Kyle Pitts has been a bit hit or miss but had a good performance Sunday. Drake London is a competent WR2 or a great flex. But as awarded by Adnan, this week’s stud was once again Cordarrelle Patterson. It is as if Patterson flipped into Hulk mode and then amassed his best rushing performance of his career.

Will McFadden continued with the 3 up, 3 down series for Week 3. All of these Victory Monday articles heavily cover Patterson, including this one. For those not up this week, the former Raider Bryan Edwards landing on the inactive list headlined those on the down list. He had 571 receiving yards last year in Las Vegas and only 2 receiving yards through Week 3 (not a misprint). The offense looked much better with him inactive but he should get another chance.

Choate covered Monday’s news that the team’s left guard, who missed Sunday’s game for personal reasons, is expected back for Week 4.