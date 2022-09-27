Vegas isn’t convinced, as the Falcons open as 2.5 underdogs at home against Browns

On the heels of an encouraging effort that netted the Atlanta Falcons their first win of the season, the bookmakers in Vegas simply aren’t convinced.

Heading home to face the Cleveland Browns (2-1), Atlanta once again finds itself the underdog, getting 2.5 points in Sunday’s upcoming game, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

It will be the Falcons’ first tilt at home since Week 1 where they blew a winnable game against an increasingly beatable New Orleans Saints team — a fact that likely factored into the opening line.

The Cleveland Browns also find themselves as somewhat of an anomaly, picking up wins against the Panthers and Steelers but dropping a one-point affair to the Jets, but looking pretty good along the way. Still, lack of consistency does not instill confidence, and as such, they’re favored by less than a field goal margin in Atlanta.

The Falcons have clearly established the ground game through the first three weeks, and that progress will be tested against a Cleveland defense that’s only allowed an average of 86 rushing yards this season.

Atlanta is receiving an expected lack of respect from the oddsmakers. They can turn that around with their second win of the season on Sunday.