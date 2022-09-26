NFL Week 3 ‘Monday Night Football’ game picks and predictions

The 2022 NFL season is officially underway. Week 2 is in the books, and as always, provided a great deal of entertainment. There were a number of excellent games as well as some letdowns from top teams in Week 3 as well, and we saw the Atlanta Falcons finally get in the win column against the Seattle Seahawks.

Wrapping things up this week, Monday Night Football once again features a healthy dose of the Dallas Cowboys (1-1). Interestingly, the Cowboys are actually slight underdogs to the New York Giants (2-0), who haven’t played great thus far but have managed to win their first two games.

Let’s get right to tonight’s picks, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Monday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys (1-1) at New York Giants (2-0)

The pick: Cowboys (-105)

Spread: Giants -1 | Over/Under: 38.5 | Moneyline: Giants -115, Cowboys -105

This one is a tough call. Neither of these teams is inspiring much confidence. The Giants are finding ways to win games, which is commendable, while the Cowboys are currently without Dak Prescott but staying competitive thanks to a strong defense. I think the winning streak ends for the Giants on the back of a dominant defensive game from Dallas.

Staff picks

What are your picks and predictions for tonight’s Monday Night Football matchups?

