Drone sighting halts Falcons vs. Seahawks game in late 4th quarter

A drone sighting grounded the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks game for a good chunk of time during the late fourth quarter.

The Seahawks and Falcons have had to clear the field temporarily in Seattle due to a drone flying over the field. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 25, 2022

While the Falcons were driving into the Seattle side of the field, a strange halt in game action signaled a security issue at the stadium. That was later clarified to be a rogue drone hovering over Lumen Field, which sent both sets of players to the sidelines until the situation could get resolved.

A similar incident happened just a day before during Washington’s home game against Stanford, but it was found to be one of Washington’s drones that had lost connection.

The advent of drones has created a new wrinkle to game day security, with Sunday’s Falcons/Seahawks game a good reminder of the new terrain we’re in with live sports.

The game got back to normal after nearly 10 minutes, with the Falcons fumbling a great opportunity to ice the game and giving the ball back to the Seahawks.

Well, at least some things you can plan for.