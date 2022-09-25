Falcons v. Seahawks inactives: WR Bryan Edwards a healthy surprise scratch

Some shocking news with today’s inactives with the Falcons looking surprisingly healthy entering Week 3. The Falcons coughed up a 5th round pick for veteran wide receiver Bryan Edwards, who appeared to be a great fit for Arthur Smith’s offense.

Through two games, Edwards has totaled a mere 3 targets and 1 reception. His snaps were cut in Week 2 and is a surprise inactive today. Frank Darby gets elevated as the Falcons work out a new wide receiver rotation. This may open up additional opportunities for Kyle Pitts as he was basically a wide receiver in 2021.

The only notable injury for the Falcons was 2021 4th round pick Darren Hall. The corner was trending the right direction all week and is good to go. Hall had some extended playing time in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams. The results were mixed, but he hopefully won’t be expected to cover DJ Metcalf.

Offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson was ruled out earlier this week for a personal matter. That may be felt as Wilkinson has taken the starting left guard position — consistently the team’s most problematic position. Jalen Mayfield is still on injured reserve, meaning Colby Gossett is the likeliest to start today.

Below are Atlanta’s inactives:

WR Bryan Edwards

DL Matt Dickerson

WR Damiere Byrd

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

LB Quinton Bell

OL Elijah Wilkinson

For the Seattle Seahawks, corners Sidney Jones IV and Justin Coleman are notable, but the Seahawks are likely sitting both corners to get some younger players snaps. The Falcons may have a favorable matchup to open up the passing game, or at least get Kyle Pitts some targets.