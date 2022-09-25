Falcons - Seahawks Week 3 open thread

We have arrived. The Falcons kick off Week 3 against the Seahawks in less than a half hour, and we’re all eagerly waiting to see if Atlanta can win their first game of the season. To do so, they’ll have to get by a Seattle team that is more lively than anticipated, albeit not that lively.

The Falcons come into this matchup pretty healthy, but they will be down a starting guard, with Elijah Wilkinson set to miss the game due to a personal matter. The Seahawks are less healthy but will be looking to earn their second win of the season on their home field with a little Geno Smith magic and perhaps the help of a to-this-point error-prone Falcons team.

As always, this will serve as your open thread for the game ahead. Use it wisely and let’s hope for a win today. Go Falcons!