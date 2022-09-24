NFL Week 3 game picks from The Falcoholic

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

The Week 2 slate of games actually delivered a lot more entertainment than expected. There were several exciting comebacks and blown leads—which, thankfully, the Falcons were not a part of—and there’s quite a bit of chaos in the standings heading in to Week 3. The early season is a magical time where anything can happen, and so far, it has.

Week 3’s slate offers a few very interesting matchups, headlined by a 1 PM game between the Buffalo Bills (2-0) and Miami Dolphins (2-0). We’ll also get to see two NFC favorites battle it out, as the Green Bay Packers (1-1) travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0). The primetime slate isn’t quite as good as last week, with the San Francisco 49ers (1-1) taking on the disappointing Denver Broncos (1-1) on Sunday Night Football. Monday Night Football isn’t much better, as we’re forced to watch the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) take on the New York Giants (2-0).

Before we get to the picks, let’s check in on our staff standings.

WEEK 3 STAFF PICKS STANDINGS - THE FALCOHOLIC

1st: Dave Choate (23-9-1)

2nd: Kevin Knight (17-15-1)

3rd: Jeanna Thomas (16-16-1)

4th: Will McFadden (14-18-1)

Dave “The Boss Man” Choate extended his lead with a great slate of picks in Week 2, while Kevin Knight has risen to second place. Jeanna “Mad Online” Thomas falls to third, while Will McFadden settles in at fourth.

Speaking of Week 3, here are the staff’s picks. As more writers join in, they’ll appear in the picks below.

What are your thoughts on Week 3’s slate of games? Any particular matchups you’ll be watching?

