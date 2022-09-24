Falcons fans not pleased with Kyle Pitts usage in 2022

Week 3 is here, as the Atlanta Falcons prepare to face the Seattle Seahawks on the road, while still searching for their first win of the season. The national media and sportsbooks have this game as a toss up for the most part, although I feel the Falcons should be favored.

The Falcons have lost their first two games narrowly by a combined 5 points. One thing that likely hasn’t helped is the lack of Kyle Pitts usage by the Falcons. In each of the first two games, Pitts has exactly two catches for 19 yards. That seems far to low for the former No. 4 overall pick, and Falcons’ fans are largely in agreement, as they voiced their opinions in this week’s SB Nation reacts fan survey.

There’s some optimistic news however, as head coach Arthur Smith recently said that “the ball will find him. He’s going to break out here again, and we’re going to win because of it.” Even though he has only four total catches this year, Pitts does have the second-most targets on the team only trailing rookie receiver Drake London. We’ll see if his usage does increase in the coming weeks.

Even with the recent loss against the Los Angeles Rams, a majority of Falcons’ fans remain optimistic about where the team is headed. They had two tough matchups to start the season, and last week they nearly came back from a 28-3 deficit.

How do you feel about the Falcons heading into Week 3?

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.