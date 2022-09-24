How to watch Falcons - Seahawks in Week 3

One day away. The Falcons may be 0-2, but they’ve at least been in their last two games in the final moments, giving us some hope that this is more than just another lost year on the way to a better 2023. We’ll get to see whether that’s true when the Falcons face the Seahawks.

Atlanta’s out on the West Coast for this one, which does increase the challenge, but this is probably the easiest matchup they’ll have for a bit, unless the Bengals continue to be brutally bad. They have enough talent to beat a rebuilding Seahawks team, but we’ll need to see four good quarters instead of the customary two-to-three in order for that to happen.

Either way, we’ll all be watching. Here’s what you need to know to do just that.

Atlanta Falcons @ Seattle Seahawks, Week 3

When: Sunday, September 25, 4:25 p.m. EST

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Channel: FOX 5 locally; NFL Sunday Ticket nationally

Announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Streaming: Atlanta Falcons official app locally

Odds: Atlanta’s a single point underdog at the moment

Key Questions: Can Atlanta take advantage of a favorable matchup on paper? Honestly, that’s really the big question this time around.

2022 Falcons regular season schedule (0-2)

Week 1: Loss vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, September 11, 1 p.m. ET

vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, September 11, 1 p.m. ET Week 2: Loss @ Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, September 18, 4:05 p.m. ET

@ Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, September 18, 4:05 p.m. ET Week 3: @ Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, September 25, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 4: vs. Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 2, 1 p.m. ET

Week 5: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, October 10, 1 p.m. ET

Week 6: vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 16, 1 p.m. ET

Week 7: @ Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 23, 1 p.m. ET

Week 8: vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, October 30, 1 p.m. ET

Week 9: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, November 6, 1 p.m. ET

Week 10: @ Carolina Panthers, Thursday Night Football, November 10, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 11: vs. Chicago Bears, Sunday, November 20, 1 p.m. ET

Week 12: @ Washington Commanders, Sunday, November 27, 1 p.m. ET

Week 13: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 4, 1 p.m. ET

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: @ New Orleans Saints, Sunday, December 18, TBD

Week 16: @ Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, December 24, 1 p.m. ET

Week 17: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, January 1, 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD

