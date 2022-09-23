Falcons injury report: Darren Hall good to go against Seahawks

Friday is upon us, as the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks held their final day of practice for the week. The Falcons have been in Washington all week prepping for this weekend’s game, and have had two names on the injury report over the last few days. With it being Friday, we now have some official designations, which gives us an idea of who will and will not suit up this weekend.

FULL PARTICIPATION

CB Darren Hall (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

N/A

NO PARTICIPATION

OL Elijah Wilkinson (non-injury) OUT

FULL PARTICIPATION

G Gabe Jackson (knee, rest)

CB Artie Burns (groin)

G Damien Lewis (thigh)

C Austin Blythe (shoulder)

LB Cody Barton (shoulder, hip)

S Quandre Diggs (knee) QUESTIONABLE

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

N/A

NO PARTICIPATION

CB Justin Coleman (calf) DOUBTFUL

DE Shelby Harris (glute, personal matter)

OUT

S Joey Blount (hamstring)

In case you missed it this morning, we received news that left guard Elijah Wilkinson will be inactive on Sunday as he’s dealing with a personal matter. Darren Hall has really been the only “injured” player, and he was a full go in Friday’s practice and will play this weekend against the Seahawks.

Seattle will be without defensive end Shelby Harris on Sunday, and most likely will be without corner Justin Coleman and safety Joey Blount. Both are listed as “doubtful” but generally players listed as such almost always go on to miss that weekend’s game. One worth keeping an eye on is safety Quandre Diggs, who is a pretty big part of their defense. Diggs was a full participant on Friday and should play, but is listed as questionable with a knee injury.