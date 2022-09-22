Falcons injury report: Darren Hall a full participant on Thursday

We’re moving right along in Week 3 as the Atlanta Falcons are prepping to play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The team remains up in Washington as they practice throughout the week, and we’ve been monitoring the health of both teams leading up to this weekend’s game. The Falcons only got healthier on Thursday.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

CB Darren Hall (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

N/A

NO PARTICIPATION

OL Elijah Wilkinson (non-injury)

FULL PARTICIPATION

G Gabe Jackson (knee, rest)

CB Artie Burns (groin)

G Damien Lewis (thigh)

LB Uchenna Nwosu (shoulder, knee)

DT Al Woods (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Cody Barton (shoulder, hip)

S Quandre Diggs (knee)

NO PARTICIPATION

C Austin Blythe (shoulder)

CB Justin Coleman (calf)

DE Shelby Harris (glute, personal matter)

S Joey Blount (hamstring)

As you can see, there was some good news for the Falcons as corner Darren Hall was a full participant in Thursday’s practice. Hall was limited on Wednesday with a knee injury, but should be good to go this weekend. Additionally, lineman Elijah Wilkinson was absent on Thursday as he’s dealing with a personal matter. The hope is that everyone will be out there for the Falcons on Sunday.

The Seahawks had some fairly good news as well, as several players had their health statuses move in the right direction. The only exception was center Austin Blythe, who went from a limited participant on Wednesday to not practicing on Thursday. Any absences are worth monitoring as we wait for the final injury report on Friday.