Browns - Steelers Thursday Night Football open thread

The Browns are without Deshaun Watson, who is suspended for 11 games, yet they’re 1-1 and playing solid football with Jacoby Brissett at the helm. The Steelers have Mitch Trubisky under center, and despite that major handicap they are also 1-1. In what might be a surprisingly competitive AFC North, this early Thursday Night Football matchup may matter a lot.

Cleveland does of course have the pieces of a stellar defense and a strong ground game, and that plus Brissett’s quality play should keep them afloat early in the year. The Steelers have one of the best coaches in the game and plenty of talent, and they’ve been aggressive about attacking defenses downfield, which at least makes them more fun and chaotic. With the Bengals wilting and the Ravens good but not yet great, one of these teams could very well be in contention late in the year.

For those of you who have been itching for a Brissett-Trubisky battle or just want to watch some fun but sloppy football, please use this as your open thread for the evening. Only a few days until we get to watch the Falcons instead.