Falcons injury report: Darren Hall limited in Wednesday’s practice

We’re off to Week 3 already, as the Atlanta Falcons prepare to face the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Seattle. The Falcons were already on the west coast due to their previous game, and wisely decided to remain there as they practice throughout the week. Similar to last week, the Falcons are pretty healthy overall while their opponent has a pretty large injury report.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Darren Hall (knee)

NO PARTICIPATION

N/A

FULL PARTICIPATION

RB DeeJay Dallas (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

C Austin Blythe (shoulder)

CB Artie Burns (groin)

LB Uchenna Nwosu (shoulder, knee)

DT Al Woods (knee)

NO PARTICIPATION

G Gabe Jackson (knee, rest)

G Damien Lewis (thigh)

CB Justin Coleman (calf)

S Quandre Diggs (knee)

DE Shelby Harris (glute, personal matter)

LB Cody Barton (shoulder, hip)

S Joey Blount (hamstring)

As mentioned above, it’s a fairly short report for the Falcons as corner Darren Hall was the other player listed, as he was limited with a knee injury on Wednesday. In case you missed it, the Falcons recently placed running back Damien Williams on injured reserve following his absence from practice last week.

The Seahawks have a much larger injury report following Wednesday’s practice. There’s some notable names on the list, such as safety Quandre Diggs, but we won’t overreact to anything this early in the week. We’ll continue to monitor the health of both teams heading into Thursday.