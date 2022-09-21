Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Wednesday, Sept. 21

Links on a Wednesday — completely free of GMOs.

3 up, 3 down

Kyle Pitts is missing in action, Drake London is leaping over lesser men — All discussed in this week’s edition of 3 up, 3 down.

What did we learn from the loss to the Rams?

The Falcons could have rolled over and let the Rams gnaw their bedraggled corpse, instead they dug in and made the Rams earn the win. That’s certainly a welcome change from years past — but what else did we learn from the loss?

Falcons film review from Week 2

The Falcoholic’s Kevin Knight reviewed the film from Atlanta’s loss to Los Angeles, and provided his take on the latest Falcoholic Podcast. Give it a listen right here.

12 former Falcons nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

12 players who donned the red-and-black are officially up for consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Hall announced 130 nominees yesterday, including Falcons legend Roddy White, defensive end John Abraham, and running back Warrick Dunn.

Fantasy studs ‘n duds

Are you a True Believer and stacked your team exclusively with Atlanta Falcons? Well, you had a bad day. We’ve got fantasy studs and duds from the Falcons’ Week 2 tilt against the Rams.

A reason for optimism

Whether they will admit it or not (they won’t), the Falcons are in the middle of a complete rebuild. Sunday’s performance should inspire optimism that the team is finally embracing its fresh start, and that should provide hope for the future.