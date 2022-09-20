Vegas befuddled by Falcons - Seahawks, as Atlanta opens as 1-point underdogs in Seattle

The Falcons (0-2) head to The Emerald City to battle the Seahawks (1-1) on Sunday, and this is one game that bookmakers simply wanted to stay away from. While the Falcons have shown they’re a better team than their record suggests, they’re still winless and facing an opponent on the road. The Seahawks eked out a weird win in Week 1, only to be dismantled by the Jimmy Garoppolo-led 49ers on Sunday.

As such, Atlanta enters this one a mere one-point underdog, per DraftKings Sportsbook. They didn’t even receive the standard three-point road team treatment.

The opening line confirms the confusion about the Falcons. They’re talented, but have been beset by poor coaching decisions and execution errors. They can compete, but haven’t shown they can seal the deal. They possess one of the best young tight ends in the league, but they don’t get him the football. And so on.

All of these things factor into one bizarre opening line from Vegas, who is essentially saying, “bet on this game all you want, but we want no part of it.”

For the Atlanta Falcons, a road win would do worlds for their locker room confidence, as they’re about to embark on a stretch that includes the Bucs and the Bengals. This is probably the most straightforward matchup for a little bit, even if the Bengals certainly have looked far worse than expected.

If past is prologue, the opening odds won’t be as tight in those games.