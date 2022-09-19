NFL Week 2 ‘Monday Night Football’ game picks and predictions

The 2022 NFL season is officially underway. Week 1 is in the books, and as always, brought with a chaotic and unpredictable set of results. There were a number of excellent games as well as some letdowns from top teams, but luckily we’ve got a strong slate in front of us once again in Week 2.

Wrapping things up this week, we’ve got a terrific Monday Night Football doubleheader. The “early” game features a potential playoff preview in the AFC, with the Tennessee Titans (0-1) taking on the Buffalo Bills (1-0). Later this evening we’ll see a potential NFC playoff preview as well, featuring the Minnesota Vikings (1-0) and the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0).

Let’s get right to tonight’s picks, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

Monday Night Football early: Tennessee Titans (0-1) at Buffalo Bills (1-0)

The pick: Bills (-475)

Spread: Bills -10 | Over/Under: 47.5 | Moneyline: Bills -475, Titans +350

These two teams had very different Week 1 outcomes, as the Bills dominated the defending Super Bowl-champion Rams on the road while the Titans lost in crushing fashion to the Giants. That’s led to a massive point spread for this Week 2 matchup, and I’m not surprised. Buffalo looks like the best team in the NFL thus far, and I think they’ll handle Tennessee at home.

Monday Night Football late: Minnesota Vikings (1-0) at Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)

The pick: Eagles (-135)

Spread: Eagles -3 | Over/Under: 49 | Moneyline: Eagles -135, Vikings +120

Unlike the first matchup, both of these teams were red hot in Week 1. The Vikings dominated the rival Packers to open the season, while the Eagles held on to win a shootout against a surprisingly feisty Lions squad. This could wind up being one of the best matchups of the week, as both teams have dangerous offenses. I’m leaning towards Philadelphia in a close game, particularly because I just don’t trust Kirk Cousins in primetime.

