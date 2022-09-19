Abdullah Anderson added to 53 man roster

Abdullah Anderson is back on the Falcons 53 man roster. The veteran defensive lineman was a practice squad elevation heading into Sunday, and after playing well on limited snaps, he’s back to help out a shallow defensive line rotation.

That announcement comes to us from the Falcons, who were able to make the addition because the roster had been at 52 men heading into Sunday.

This caps off a bit of a roller coaster ride for Abdullah, who made the roster but then was cut the day before the Week 1 matchup against New Orleans. Timothy Horne has had a significant role as a reserve on the defensive line, but the team’s depth is otherwise unsettled. This past week, the team parked waiver wire pickup Matt Dickerson in favor of Anderson, and the two may continue to rotate active and inactive designations in the coming weeks.

Either way, Anderson’s done more than enough to be on this roster, and we’re happy he’s officially back.