Falcons fantasy stud and dud from Week 2 vs. the Rams

An insane game which featured a 28-3 scoreline and a near comeback, with the Falcons actually being on the opposite end of a would be collapse this time. Unfortunately, a close but not quite comeback counts as a defeat all the same, and the Falcons came away with an 0-2 record at the end of the late afternoon games on Sunday.

The good news about the valiant fourth quarter rampage is that a day which looked like it would be a desolate wasteland in the world of fantasy football turned into an oasis of points for some Falcons relevant players.

There is a lot of great content available here at the Falcoholic, and I encourage you to check it out if you want some in-depth analysis. This article will look at things strictly from a fantasy football perspective (that means looking at nothing other than pure statistics). Here are Atlanta’s fantasy stud and fantasy dud from Week 2’s victory against the Los Angeles Rams.

Fantasy Stud/Dud 2022 History:

Past Studs: Cordarrelle Patterson (1)

Past Duds: Kyle Pitts (1)

Fantasy Stud - Drake London

Stat Line: 8 catches, 86 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown: 16.60 standard league points; 24.60 PPR points

We could have something here. There were expectations of London to be a fantasy relevant player and a contributor in starting lineups at some point this season, after being selected as a top 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but the returns seem to already be there for the USC alum.

For the second consecutive week, London led the team in targets, receptions and receiving yards. He seems to already be developing a really strong rapport with Marcus Mariota, even after missing most of the preseason with a knee injury. London also accounted for one of just two offensive scores that the Falcons had all game, helping put a scare in the defending champions.

This does not seem to be a one or two week fluke, either. London accounted for an insane 48% target share in this game, garnering a gargantuan 12 targets while nobody else on the team had more than three. London has proven worthy to be in your starting lineups on a weekly basis moving forward, as he seems to be Mariota’s clear favorite target.

Dud

Kyle Pits: 2 catches, 19 receiving yards: 1.9 standard league points; 3.9 PPR points

After Kyle Pitts put up a minuscule two catches for 19 receiving yards in Week 1 there was not huge reason to panic, however, after he put up an identical stat line this week, there is reason for some concern. Last week, Pitts still had a share in the team lead for targets, but he saw that target share dwindle to just 12% in this one.

If you have Pitts on your team, you invested a premium pick for his services. He has thus far not only been the biggest fantasy disappointment on the Falcons, but also one of the biggest fantasy disappointments in the entire NFL.

Pitts is too talented to continue putting up duds like this on a such a consistent basis, and I’m confident that Arthur Smith will figure out ways to scheme the ball into his hands. The tight end position is too barren to consider benching Pitts at the moment. I would suggest just riding it out if you did make the investment in his services. I would continue to see if you can catch the Pitts owner in your league in a panic and secure him in a trade for Finalizepennies on the dollar.