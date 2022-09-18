Falcons vs Rams inactives for Week 2

Week 2 is here, and we’re under an hour away from the Atlanta Falcons road clash with the defending Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams. Atlanta is currently 10-point underdogs in Los Angeles, which isn’t terribly surprising considering the perception of both teams by the national media. However, the Falcons actually performed well in a 1-point loss to the Saints—that unfortunately ended in an all-too-familiar way—while the Rams were blown out by the Buffalo Bills by three scores.

With game time approaching, we’ve gotten the official inactive lists from both teams.

Falcons inactives

WR Damiere Byrd

TE Feleipe Franks

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

EDGE Quinton Bell

OL Chuma Edoga

DT Matt Dickerson

After a surprising inactive list last week, Week 2’s list is much more predictable. WR Damiere Byrd is once again inactive in favor of UDFA WR Jared Bernhardt, which is interesting. After being activated but playing zero snaps in Week 1, TE/QB Feleipe Franks is inactive this week. With TE Anthony Firkser returning to the active roster, his presence may not be as necessary. EDGE Quinton Bell has been replaced on the active roster by rookie DeAngelo Malone, while DT Matt Dickerson has been inactivated in favor of practice squad DT Abdullah Anderson.

Rams inactives

CB Robert Rochell

WR Van Jefferson

QB Bryce Perkins

DB Russ Yeast

C Brian Allen

WR Lance McCutcheon

The Rams are dealing with many more injuries than the Falcons heading in to Week 2, which could be significant. In terms of starters, center Brian Allen is out alongside WR3 Van Jefferson. The rest of the players on this list are depth options. Notably, EDGE Leonard Floyd and starting LT Joe Noteboom are both active despite questionable designations.

What are your thoughts on the inactive lists for both teams?