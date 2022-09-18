Falcons fans still confident in the direction of the team heading into Week 2

Week 2 is here, with the Atlanta Falcons taking on the defending Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams. Atlanta is in a difficult spot this week after a disastrous finish in Week 1 culminated in a blown 16-point lead to the rival New Orleans Saints. That put the Falcons in an 0-1 hole to start the year, and things don’t get any easier this week against the Rams—Atlanta is currently a 10-point underdog on the road.

The Rams didn’t have the most inspiring start to the season, either, after losing by three scores to the Buffalo Bills at home. Obviously, Buffalo is one of the NFL’s best teams, but I’m sure Los Angeles fans were hoping for a stronger performance from Matt Stafford and Co.

Our SB Nation Reacts survey once again asked Falcons fans about their level of confidence in the team, this time heading into Week 2.

While fan confidence took a hit after the loss to the Saints, Falcons fans are still largely confident in the team’s direction. That does make sense: despite the way the game ended, Atlanta largely dominated the game against New Orleans and still had a chance to kick a field goal to win at the end. The overall play of the team was good even if conservative defense and decision-making lost the game in the end.

I, too, would consider myself confident in the direction of the team. The roster looked a lot better than I expected, especially in the trenches, against the Saints. How do you feel about the Falcons heading into Week 2?

