Falcons - Rams Week 2 open thread

What did you get when you combine an 0-1 Falcons team and 0-1 Rams team? Hopefully, a good game and an Atlanta win.

The Falcons are heavy underdogs in this one, but they’re relatively healthy and looked at least pretty good against the Saints. The Rams are a bit more banged up, especially along the offensive line, and just got crushed by the Bills. If Atlanta can take advantage of that poor line play, avoid costly mistakes, and play generally crisp football, they probably have a shot at this. Otherwise, it might be a long Sunday afternoon.

Either way, you can use this as your open thread for the game. Go Falcons!