In their first meeting since 2019, the Falcons and Rams are in very different places. Los Angeles is fresh off a Super Bowl win and trying to avoid the kind of post-championship lull that has been so common in NFL history, while the Falcons are trying to finally get out of neutral after four straight losing seasons.

We’ll hope Atlanta can surprise and win this one, but we’ll have to wait a little longer than usual to do so, as this is a late afternoon game tomorrow. Here’s what you’ll need to know to watch Falcons versus Rams.

Atlanta Falcons @ Los Angeles Rams, Week 2

When: Sunday, September 18, 4:05 p.m. EST

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Channel: FOX 5 locally; NFL Sunday Ticket nationally

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Odds: Atlanta’s a 10.5 point underdog at the moment

Key Questions: Is Atlanta capable of pulling off an upset, i.e. was last week’s improvement real? Is the Rams’ offensive line going to be able to rally after an awful performance last week? Will the Falcons be able to put the brakes on Aaron Donald?

2022 Falcons regular season schedule (0-1)

Week 1: Loss vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, September 11, 1 p.m. ET

vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, September 11, 1 p.m. ET Week 2: @ Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, September 18, 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 3: @ Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, September 25, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 4: vs. Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 2, 1 p.m. ET

Week 5: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, October 10, 1 p.m. ET

Week 6: vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 16, 1 p.m. ET

Week 7: @ Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 23, 1 p.m. ET

Week 8: vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, October 30, 1 p.m. ET

Week 9: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, November 6, 1 p.m. ET

Week 10: @ Carolina Panthers, Thursday Night Football, November 10, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 11: vs. Chicago Bears, Sunday, November 20, 1 p.m. ET

Week 12: @ Washington Commanders, Sunday, November 27, 1 p.m. ET

Week 13: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 4, 1 p.m. ET

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: @ New Orleans Saints, Sunday, December 18, TBD

Week 16: @ Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, December 24, 1 p.m. ET

Week 17: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, January 1, 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD

