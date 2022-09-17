NFL Week 2 game picks from The Falcoholic

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

After a chaotic and thoroughly enjoyable (well, except for us Falcons fans) Week 1 of NFL action, Week 2 of the 2022 season is officially underway. We got to watch a pretty entertaining divisional clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football, with the Chiefs coming out on top thanks to a strong defensive effort.

The slate of games here in Week 2 is never quite as impressive as Week 1, but there are still a few interesting matchups on tap. A divisional battle between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will decide who is in control of first place in the NFC South and could be a big deal in the playoff picture. There’s also a battle of potential AFC contenders, as the Miami Dolphins take on the Baltimore Ravens.

However, the two best games of the week might both be on Monday Night Football. First we’ll see the Buffalo Bills face the Tennessee Titans in a potential AFC playoff preview. Then, we’ll see the Minnesota Vikings—fresh off an impressive Week 1 victory over the Packers—travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles.

Before we get to the picks, let’s check in on our staff standings.

WEEK 2 STAFF PICKS STANDINGS - THE FALCOHOLIC

1st: Dave Choate (10-5-1)

2nd: Jeanna Thomas (9-6-1)

T-3rd: Will McFadden (7-8-1)

T-3rd: Kevin Knight (7-8-1)

Dave “The Boss Man” Choate has taken an early lead, with Jeanna “Mad Online” Thomas right behind him. Both Will McFadden and I had a rough outing in Week 1, but are hoping to bounce back in Week 2.

Speaking of Week 2, here are the staff’s picks. As more writers join in, they’ll appear in the picks below.

What are your thoughts on Week 2’s slate of games? Any particular matchups you’ll be watching?

