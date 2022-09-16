Falcons injury report: Damien Williams out against Rams

Friday is upon us, as the week draws to a close. The Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams are holding their final practices of the week, before they face off Sunday in Los Angeles. The Falcons injury report throughout the week has luckily been very small, with only Damien Williams being held out. The Rams have had a lot more health issues, and now we have a good idea of who will and will not play on Sunday.

Unfortunately, Damien Williams will indeed miss the game.

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

N/A

NO PARTICIPATION

RB Damien Williams (rib) OUT

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OL Joe Noteboom (knee)

NO PARTICIPATION

C Brian Allen (knee)

WR Van Jefferson (knee)

LB Leonard Floyd (knee)

LS Matt Orzech (calf)

For the Falcons, it comes as no surprise, but running back Damien Williams will not play on Sunday due to a rib injury he sustained in last week’s game. Rookie Tyler Algeier, who was inactive last week against the New Orleans Saints, will likely be active this week. Additionally, the team signed running back B.J. Baylor to the practice squad which might hint at Williams missing some time. Baylor or fellow practice squad back Caleb Huntley may be elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday.

The Rams are three hours behind, so we currently don’t have their Friday practice report and will update this section once we do.